Mitchell: We’re playing for our futures

Reece Mitchell admits everyone in the Chesterfield dressing room is playing for their futures with the January transfer window looming.

The winger came off the bench in Jack Lester’s first game in charge - a 2-0 defeat at home to Cheltenham.

Mitchell, who had played just 29 minutes of competitive action this season before today, acknowledges that the club’s position in the table is a genuine cause for distress.

“Obviously it’s not good, we’re all disappointed with the way we’ve started the season,” he said.

“Playing or not, no one wants the club to be in this kind of position.

“Everyone is champing at the bit to change things round.

“It needs to happen as soon as possible, we need to start getting wins under our belt because the club doesn’t deserve to be where it is at the minute.”

And although the former Chelsea youngster is relieved that Lester will give everyone in the squad a clean slate and an opportunity to impress, he knows there could be departures in a few months’ time.

“He’s given everyone a fresh start,” said the 22-year-old.

“He’’s not going to take what’s happened in the past 18 months under consideration he’s going to give everyone a clean slate and kick on from here.

“Whether you’ve played or not you’ve got to show him what you’re about and what you can do for him.

“No one is happy with the start to the season and everyone is at risk with the January transfer window.

“But I think there’s enough games to show him that we deserve to play and deserve to be here.”