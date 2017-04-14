McGinn: I would like to think you’d never see a performance as bad as that

Paul McGinn admitted today was one of his worst performances as a professional player as he and Chesterfield were beaten 4-0 by Southend.

The result has all but relegated Town, who now need an almost impossible scenario of three wins by big margins and three defeats for Bury by similar scorelines.

The Spireites had to contend with the 45th minute sending off of Dion Donohue, but even taking that into consideration, McGinn felt the performance wasn’t good enough.

“There wasn’t a lot in it (first half) but we weren’t playing well, let’s be honest, if you looked at it they proboably had a lot of possession in our half and we weren’t keeping it well.

“That ends up being how a sending occurs because the ball gets away from you as a team, it becomes a rash challenge.

“Dion’s unlucky, probably 10 years ago that’s not sending off but maybe today it is.

“He’s gone for the ball but it’s one of those high feet that gets punished.

“Confidence is probably low but it’s not good enough.

“Personally I thought that was about as bad as I’ve been in professional football.”

While manager Gary Caldwell hasn’t yet conceded that the battle to avoid the drop has been lost, McGinn said there was only pride to play for in the final three games, starting on Monday at Scunthorpe United.

“Nothing is impossible but it’s unrealistic, especially if we go out and play like that,” he said.

“We need to go out and put some pride back into it.”

Caldwell called his side’s backbone into question following the game and although his right-back said the team did try, he didn’t try to defend the performance.

“I don’t think anyone would watch and think they don’t try, it was just a lack of quality,” he said.

“For myself I would like to think you’d never see a performance as bad as that.

“I can’t remember ever giving the ball away as much as that.”