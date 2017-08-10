McCourt believes goals and wins are on the way

Jak McCourt says Chesterfield’s players remain in a positive frame of mind, despite a bitterly disappointing start to the season.

The Spireites have been beaten in both of their opening two games, shipping seven goals in the process.

Midfielder McCourt is adamant the Town players can make amends for those results and they’re still upbeat.

“The players are positive,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, we are down about the results because no one in football likes losing, especially in our changing room.

“But we’re positive and we’ll put it right.”

Some supporters have expressed concerns that Gary Caldwell’s passing philosophy and playing out from the back will cost the side in a League Two full of more ‘direct’ teams.

Whilst they may have conceded a lot og goals and only scored two themselves, Chesterfield have made lots of chances in two games and McCourt says the squad are right behind the manager’s tactics.

“That’s the type of football the manager wants to play and I think all the players want to play that way as well,” he said.

“It’s the proper way to play, the best way to play in my eyes.”

And for the 22-year-old, it’s only a matter of time before the first three-point haul arrives, along with the necessary goals.

“It’s the same as any team, as soon as you get that first win, you get that boost of confidence,” he said.

“The games come thick and fast, that’s the way we want it.

“We want game after game to keep picking wins up and hopefully that will start on Saturday.

“As soon as Chris (O’Grady) or Gozie (Ugwu) or me or anyone gets that first goal they’ll start coming thick and fast.

“We just need to try and shut the shop up a bit better.”