Match gallery: Rochdale 3 Chesterfield 0

Chesterfield gaffer Danny Wilson admitted the Spireites shipped avoidable goals once again at Rochdale.
Wilson’s lacklustre side went down 3-0 to the play-off chasing Dale, courtesy of a Ian Henderson brace and Calvin Andrew’s fifth goal in 11 games.
“The way we conceded our goals was down to ourselves once again,” reflected Wilson.
“The first was a bad decision to run to the ball and in doing so we gave him space for a fantastic finish.
“The second one came from a break from our misplaced pass and the third was us trying to be clever in a key area.
“All three goals were avoidable and they were three goals that they didn’t have to work for.”