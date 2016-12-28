Match gallery: Rochdale 3 Chesterfield 0

Chesterfield gaffer Danny Wilson admitted the Spireites shipped avoidable goals once again at Rochdale.

Wilson’s lacklustre side went down 3-0 to the play-off chasing Dale, courtesy of a Ian Henderson brace and Calvin Andrew’s fifth goal in 11 games.

Chesterfield's Sam Hird and Tom Anderson after their side's defeat

“The way we conceded our goals was down to ourselves once again,” reflected Wilson.

“The first was a bad decision to run to the ball and in doing so we gave him space for a fantastic finish.

“The second one came from a break from our misplaced pass and the third was us trying to be clever in a key area.

“All three goals were avoidable and they were three goals that they didn’t have to work for.”