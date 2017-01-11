Match gallery: Luton Town 4 Chesterfield 0

It was a night to forget last night as Chesterfield crashed out of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Ritchie Humphreys took caretaker charge for the first time since Danny Wilson’s departure at the weekend, but he couldn’t provide the necessary inspiration as League Two play-off chasers Luton were good value for their thumping 4-0 victory.

Attention now turns back to the league where Spireites will be desperate for three points when they face Coventry.

Luton Town 4 Chesterfield 0

