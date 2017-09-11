Match gallery: Crewe 5 Chesterfield 1

EX-Chesterfield loanee Chris Porter came back to haunt his former club with a double as the Spireites were mauled by high-flying Crewe Alexandra.

Porter spent a month at the club back in 2013, but failed to score in four appearances.

Chesterfield's Andy Kellett breaks past Crewe Alexandra's Ryan Wintle: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com.

But he showed the visitors’ fans what he is truly made of with a brace to send the sorry Spireites spiralling to their first defeat against Crewe since 2011 in a one-sided thrashing.

The Railwaymen’s other goals came from Perry Ng, George Cooper and Callum Ainley to send Chesterfield crashing off the tracks - with their winless run on the road extending to nine games in the process.

The visitors got a mere consolation through Eddie Nolan’s own goal.