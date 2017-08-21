Match gallery: Chesterfield get first win of the season

Gary Caldwell’s Chesterfield picked up their first win of the season and kept a clean sheet to boot against a poor Port Vale side today at the Proact.

The result was made remarkable by the manner in which the two teams started, the Spireites looking all at sea for 25 minutes before a change in formation changed the game completely.

Chesterfield's players celebrate Kristian Dennis' goal

Vale had looked much the brighter early on against a Town side in a 3-5-2 shape - but when that changed to 4-4-2 Michael Brown’s men wilted.

Goals from Kristian Dennis and Jordan Sinnott took the game away from the Valiants before the interval and the hosts were rarely troubled after that.