Match gallery: Chesterfield 2 Bradford City 4

Chesterfield kicked off their EFL Trophy campaign with a 4-2 defeat to Bradford.
The Spireites led early on through Kristian Dennis’ fourth goal of the season, but that was cancelled out by Omari Patrick.
Alex Jones’ five-minute second-half brace seemingly killed the game off.
Jordan Sinnott gave the hosts a glimmer of hope late on, before Jacob Hanson netted Bradford a fourth to deservedly secure the points.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.