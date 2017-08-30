Match gallery: Chesterfield 2 Bradford City 4

Chesterfield kicked off their EFL Trophy campaign with a 4-2 defeat to Bradford.

The Spireites led early on through Kristian Dennis’ fourth goal of the season, but that was cancelled out by Omari Patrick.

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Checkatrade Trophy,v Chesterfield Town v Bradford City, Proact Stadium, 29/08/17, K.O 7pm Chesterfield's Gozie Ugwu battles with Bradford's Luke Hendrie Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

Alex Jones’ five-minute second-half brace seemingly killed the game off.

Jordan Sinnott gave the hosts a glimmer of hope late on, before Jacob Hanson netted Bradford a fourth to deservedly secure the points.