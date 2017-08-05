Mariners boss Slade impressed by Spireites

Grimsby Town boss Russell Slade believes Chesterfield will be a ‘side to be reckoned with’ this season, after his side’s 3-1 win at the Proact.

The 56-year-old was delighted with his side’s defensive display to keep out wave after wave of Chesterfield attacks.

“We’ve had a couple of fantastic saves from James and made a few blocks, so from a defensive point of view, even thought they got through us, we did everything possible,” he said.

“We were so together in terms of denying them opportunities, I thought that was a terrific effort.

“We had to defend long periods of the game but that’s what it’s about.

“After all we are the away team, this is a team who have just been relegated from League One, it was going to be tough.”

Slade backs the Spireites to bounce back from today’s result.

“Ten new players in, they’ll be a side to be reckoned with during the season, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

“They’ve not got the start they wanted, but I know they’re going to be up there.”