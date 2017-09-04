LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Chesterfield fans gallery?

Chesterfield fans watched their side claim a battling 0-0 draw at home to Coventry at the weekend.
The point was enough to see them climb off the foot of the League Two table.
Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.
