LOOK: Are you pictured in our Spireites fans gallery?

Chesterfield fans enjoyed watching their side finish their pre-season in almost perfect style, routing 10-man Doncaster Rovers 4-0 at the Proact Stadium. The Spireites were dominant before and after the 40th minute sending off of Rovers frontman Alfie May. And the only two negatives for boss Gary Caldwell will be the knocks picked up by defenders Brad Barry and Ian Evatt. Numerous positives included an impressive performance from trialist Robbie Weir in the midfield, a masterclass in forward play from Chris O’Grady and a solid defensive unit that dealt with Rovers’ rare attacks.

