LOOK: Are you pictured in our Chesterfield FC fans gallery?

Chesterfield fans were celebrating on Saturday after their team picked up a vital 1-0 win over Coventry.

A Dan Gardner wonderstrike 13 minutes from time was enough to wrap up the win.

Chesterfield FC v Coventry City, fans gallery

The win still leaves Spireites in the drop zone but gives them new belief in their fight against relegation.

Our match photographer captured the emotions as the game unfolded in this gallery.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

