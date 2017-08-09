LOOK: Are you in our Chesterfield fans gallery?

Spireites fans watched their side get knocked out of the League Cup last night.
They went ahead before eventually being beaten 4-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.
Check out our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.
