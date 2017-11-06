LISTEN: Lee reveals pain and emotion behind decision to retire and why he turned down Town offer

Tommy Lee has revealed a daily struggle with shoulder pain that led to his decision to retire from football.

The goalkeeper brought an 11-year career to an end today and left the Proact, having won two league titles and the Football League Trophy.

Tommy Lee who has been forced to retire

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times Lee said a shoulder replacement operation is an inevitability and his decision to call it quits was taken with his future in mind.

But despite the difficulty in coming to that decision, informing his biggest supporter - his dad - and the daunting question of what comes next, Lee insisted he wouldn't change a thing about his career.

"I've loved every minute," he said.

"Even the losses and the relegations, everything, it's been an absolute privilege to be able to play football for a living.

"It's been more than I could have wished for.

"Okay I've had a little bit of wear and tear and I'm potentially going to struggle but I think football has given me a lot more than it's taken away.

"I'm just grateful to everyone who has helped me along the way to experience the things I have."

Lee also talked about his decision not to remain with the club in an employed capacity as a coach, his plans for the immediate future and his thoughts on the Chesterfield supporters.