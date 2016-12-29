Liddle wants consistency to rule at Chesterfield

Spireites captain Gary Liddle says that unless some consistency is found quickly, Chesterfield will remain in relegation trouble.

Liddle was speaking ahead of Friday’s trip to Port Vale, with the Spireites looking to bounce back following the 3-0 defeat at Rochdale on Boxing Day.

Prior to that loss, Chesterfield had won three of their previous four league matches, and Liddle is keen to see another good run put together as they try to escape the bottom four.

He said: “Before Rochdale we were on a good run and it’s about rectifying that result and stringing another run together.

“We are confident we can do that, and tomorrow’s a good night to put Rochdale behind us.

“The longer we find inconsistency the longer we’ll find ourselves down there. It’s happened a few times this season where we’ve not been able to back up a good performance with another result and it’s hard to put our finger on as to why.

“Getting that right would gets us up the league, and failing to do it has meant we are where we are.

“We were all off it on Boxing Day, you can’t just point the finger at one or two, and as much as we all did well against Bolton it was the opposite against Rochdale and we need to rectify it for the rest of the season because we’re in a relegation fight now.”

Former Sheffield United and Leeds midfielder Michael Brown has been put in caretaker charge of Port Vale following the resignation of Bruno Ribeiro, who quit his role after the 1-0 defeat to Walsall on Boxing Day.

Liddle added: “I’ve played against Browny lots of times and if he’s as tenacious a coach as he was a player he will have them playing in the same way, and a lot of work will have to go in to get a result.”