Lester will shuffle the pack for Checkatrade Trophy game tonight

Jack Lester will use tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy game at Rotherham United to take a look at players who didn’t feature at the weekend.

Chesterfield’s new manager, who suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Cheltenham in his first game in charge, is likely to give the likes of Jordan Sinnott some much needed minutes.

“We play Rotherham and it’s a good opportunity to see a lot of the players,” he said.

“We’ve seen them from afar, seen videos and we’ll definitely be shuffling it around so we can sit and watch them and see if they’re going to be part of the ingredients to get us up the league.”

Teenage forward Joe Rowley returned to the bench on Saturday after recovering from a broken collar bone, but was an unused sub.

Lester says the 18-year-old’s time will come.

“He’s just had contact for a week but he has got attributes that will help us,” he said.