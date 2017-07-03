Lester confirmed for 150-year celebration

Spireites legend Jack Lester is the latest former player to confirm his attendance at an event being staged later this month to celebrate 150 years of supporting the club.

Lester, who scored 85 goals in 197 league appearances for Chesterfield, will join various other popular figures from the past including Tom Fenoughty and Keith Havenhand in the SBK Computers Spires Restaurant at the Proact on Friday, July 28 (7pm).

The event is being organised by the Community Trust and fans can bid for the opportunity to have Jack sat at their table. Bids can be emailed to hayleighvasey@spireitestrust.org.uk until 5pm on Thursday. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Community Trust, helping them to fund various community projects.

The history of the club will be recounted on the night, based around some of the characters involved.

After each segment, a legend or legends in a particular category will be announced. Some of the winners will be selected by public polls or votes on the night.

Featuring a two-course meal, the cost of attending is just £20, with only a limited amount of tickets remaining. They can be purchased from the HUB at the rear of the East Stand at the Proact.