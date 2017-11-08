Lester building mental toughness

There is method in the madness of those brutal training runs introduced by Jack Lester.

The manager is not only out to build the fitness of a squad who need to play a high energy style, but he wants to build character.

And to do that, he’s making life a little uncomfortable.

Players, understandably, react in different ways.

“There’s tiredness, taking people out of their comfort zone is what it is, people are in an uncomfortable situation so you do get a reaction,” said Lester.

“You get a physical reaction, a mental reaction, a verbal reaction if you like.

“But you can’t grow and improve if you don’t put yourself in difficult situations.

“If you live your life safe or if you take training very safe then we’re not going to get improvements.”

Lester insists the players have enjoyed the hard training sessions – at least once they’re over – and the benefits will come in games.

“The players, to be fair, have really bought into it.

“Obviously when they’re in the middle of the runs when it was getting quite tough you could see it on their faces – I wouldn’t say they were enjoying it.

“But when they got to the end I would say they did, when they were in the dressing room, when you’ve got through something very tough I know from experience it’s an uplifting feeling and it’s mental toughness.

“It’s not complicated, it’s stressing people so they can grow resilience and resources so they can cope with those tough moments when they come in games.”