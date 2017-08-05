Legend calls on Spireites supporters to be Caldwell’s ‘12th man’

Have your say

A Chesterfield FC legend says the club’s supporters can be the ‘12th man’ for Gary Caldwell this season.

Shane Nicholson had two stints as a Spireite, before becoming their fitness coach.

He says it’s imperative that the fans back the manager.

Speaking ahead of Town’s return to League Two today, he told the Derbyshire Times: “I know after last season it was all doom and gloom.

“But they’ve been spoiled probably with the silverware and success they’ve had.

“Now they’re going through a bit of a transitional phase with the new manager.

“You’ve got to get behind him, I’m sure the fans will.”

Nicholson says the likes of Ian Evatt, Sam Hird and Tommy Lee – who have all tasted promotion before with Chesterfield – will be key, as will the fans.

“I did a little bit of stuff with Tommy over the summer and it’s brilliant to see him come back,” said ‘Shinner.’

“Evo reads the game incredibly well and he’s a a very good pro, doesn’t miss much training at all and that’s the same with Sam.

“They’ve got good pros and they can be the spine. You get a lot of energy in and around them and you’ve got a chance.

“They just need some support, the 12th man, the fans have to be the support.”

It’s not just the 11 out on the pitch who suffer if supporters don’t give them the necessary backing, says Nicholson.

“If they don’t get behind them, it makes things difficult for the players and staff.

“Pressure only comes through home fans.

“Forget the away fans, that’s just pantomime.

“When home fans give you grief because they think you’re not pulling your finger out, then you’ve got trouble.

“I’m sure they’re hoping the fans will get behind them 100 per cent for the start of the season and they’ll give it a good go.”