League One outfit make enquiry for versatile Spireite

A versatile Spireite has attracted interest from a League One outfit.

The Derbyshire Times understands that Wigan Athletic have made an enquiry over Dion Donohue.

But sources suggest that any deal for the 23-year-old is still a long way off.

Donohue has made 62 appearances and scored one goal in Town colours, since signing two years ago after stints with non-league clubs.

His departure would present somewhat of a conundrum for Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell, who is currently missing left wing-back Jerome Binnom-Williams through a serious ankle injury.

Donohue was expected to fill in down the left hand side, although Laurence Maguire – a centre-half by trade – could also potentially play there.

Caldwell has said on a number of occasions that Donohue’s versatility gives Chesterfield options, although the youngster admits he sees himself as a central midfielder.

Over the weekend a national newspaper linked Welshman Donohue with Caldwell’s former side Wigan, now managed by ex Town boss Paul Cook and suggested there was the possibility of a swap for Latics midfielder David Perkins.

The 35-year-old was Caldwell’s first signing at Wigan two summers ago and the Scot is known to be a big fan of the once Spireites loanee.

He spent time with Town in the 2009/10 season, making 14 appearances.