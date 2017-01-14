Kevin Davies keen to help Chesterfield

Kevin Davies was an interested spectator at the Proact today as he and Chesterfield FC discuss whether or not the former striker can play any part in the club’s future.

The 39-year-old began his career with the Spireites and offered his services to them in the wake of Danny Wilson’s sacking.

But it appears the conversations between Davies and the club will revolve more around boardroom level issues.

“I got the news like everyone else last Sunday and text Ritchie who I’ve known since I was nine wishing him luck and said look, to say I’ve passed all my badges and I’m at home,” he said.

“Obviously I’m busy in the media but I offered to come in and have a look. We had a chat and he’s got on with it.

“I spoke to a few people, they invited me in for a chat

“If there’s any way I can help, then we’ll have a chat and see what’s what.

“I don’t know what the situation with the manager is.

“I am looking to do something, give it a shot.

“If they’ve got their targets fine, if it’s something they think I can maybe look at, fine.”

Davies hinted that he was willing to talk about bringing potential new investors to the Proact, with Dave Allen reportedly looking to sell the club.

“It’s a club where I started my career, I’ve huge fondness for the club, it made me the player and man I am today,” he said.

“At Bolton I was involved with a couple of consortiums there, which was a difficult situation.

“It was a can of worms and I stayed away from it in the end. It’s great to see Bolton doing so well now.

“They’ve invited me here, we’ll have a chat and see where the club is at.

“Whether the owner wants to move on or not, some people say he does, some people say he still wants to get them to the Championship.

“Being involved with clubs it’s highs and lows, that’s part and parcel of being a supporter, a player, an owner.

“I’ve come along to have a conversation.

“I’m ready to do something else now.”

Addressing on pitch matters, the former Bolton and Southampton man says the next few weeks will be crucial for Chesterfield as they attempt to claw their way out of relegation trouble.

He believes any fixture at the Proact will be key for Town.

“When you’re in and around the relegation zone it’s difficult as a player,” he said.

“There’s 20 odd games to go. Speaking to a few people around here they reckon they’ve got the squad to get out of the trouble they’re in at the moment.

“There’s a little uncertainty about the manager going forward but it’s important to put a performance for the fans.

“There are some huge games coming up, the home games particularly are massive.”