Keeper Anyon frustrated by Grimsby defeat

Today’s 3-1 defeat at home to Grimsby felt like a ‘kick in the teeth’ for goalkeeper Joe Anyon.

The debutant, one of seven new faces in the starting line-up for Chesterfield, was unable to prevent the Mariners from taking three points away from the Proact.

Town went 2-0 down in the first half and got back into it late in the second with a Kristian Dennis goal, but conceded a third seconds later.

Ian Evatt brought down Harry Cardwell to concede a penalty and receive his marching orders, before Ben Davies smashed home the spot-kick.

“A defeat at home is a kick in the teeth,” said Anyon after the game.

“I thought we played well, we created enough chances and then got hit by suckerpunches.

“We’ve got to bounce back and be positive. It’s a good bunch of lads in there, we’ll put it right.”

The Spireites looked impressive in possession in both halves and did create opportunities to go ahead before Grimsby’s first goal.

After the interval they won corner after corner but found it hard to break a stubborn Grimsby defence down.

“We kept the ball really well and created enough chances, I think their best player was the keeper,” said Anyon.

“On another day I think we score four or five goals.

“There’s so many positives to take out of it. The dressing room is downbeat now but come Monday we’ve got to get on with it, that’s our job.”

When Dennis pulled a goal back in the final stages, Anyon was certain his side would not only find an equaliser, but a winner too.

“I would have backed us to go and win it.

“We’ve got a very, very fit squad this year and we’ll win a lot of games in the last 20 minutes.

“When Kristian scored I thought we’d get another and then go and finish it off but it wasn’t to be today.”