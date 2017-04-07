Joe Rowley signs first pro deal with Chesterfield

Teenage Chesterfield midfielder Joe Rowley has signed his first professional contract after making the first-team breakthrough in recent weeks.

Rowley, 17, won the Man of the Match award for his debut performance against Rochdale and also impressed in last week’s game at Bolton.

Manager Gary Caldwell says the young prospect fully deserves his deal, adding: “He has played so well, both in the reserves and the first team and we’re delighted to sign him on a long-term contract.

“He has great ability and an excellent temperament. He has the quality to go to the very top if he keeps working hard.

“He makes good decisions with his passing and he’s a great lad to work with. I played with James McCarthy when he was 17 at Wigan and I see a lot of similar attributes in Joe.”

Rowley said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to get my first contract and now I need to kick on and work hard on improving. It’s all come a little bit fast but I’m ready for it.”

The Sheffield-born youngster had words of praise for the academy staff who have played a key role in his development. He said: “They’ve helped me out massively, working on my weaknesses and helping me improve.”

Pic caption: Joe Rowley is pictured with academy manager Mark Smith (left) and manager Gary Caldwell. Pic by Tina Jenner.