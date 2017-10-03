Jack Lester proud of his players after first win as Chesterfield boss

Delighted Spireites boss Jack Lester was proud of his players as they bagged their first win since he took over as manager.

Jak McCourt’s predatory late strike secured victory in Lester’s second game at the helm at League One outfit Rotherham in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Lester said: “I’m so proud of how hard the players worked.

“This was a tough game for us against a good Rotherham side, and you could see how much it meant to the lads in the celebrations after Jak’s winner.

“This win lifts everyone’s spirits.

“When Rotherham equalised I feared for the players a little, but they deserve great credit for the way they shook off that disappointment and went and got themselves a winner.

“Overall I thought we deserved to win the game.

“We created the majority of the chances and caused Rotherham problems.

“That’s what I want this team to do more as we get back to the league games.”

The Spireites got off to a great start at the New York Stadium thanks to Diego De Girolamo’s ninth-minute strike.

Will Vaulks levelled after 71 minutes, before McCourt’s headed winner wrapped up victory.

It’s now three points from two games for the Spireites in the Checkatrade Trophy after they lost 4-2 at home against Bradford in their opening group match.

Their Group F fixtures conclude with a home fixture against Manchester City under-21s on Wednesday, November 29.

The Spireites travel to Lincoln on Saturday in League Two.