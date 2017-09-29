Jack is back! Lester finally confirmed as Chesterfield boss

Jack Lester has secured a sensational return to the Proact Stadium.

The Spireites have finally confirmed him as their new first team manager, days after speculation broke that he was their number one target.

The initial plan was to unveil the gaffer on Wednesday afternoon but the club hit a snag in confirming his assistant on Tuesday night.

Lester, 41, rejoins Town from Nottingham Forest, where he became under-18s coach in 2014 before working his way up to take charge of the under-23s.

His love affair with Chesterfield began in 2007 when he signed for free, ironically having just departed Forest.

Ninety-four goals in 219 appearances made him a huge hit with Town fans, along with the League Two title and Football League Trophy he won in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

When the striker left the Proact in 2013 his number 14 shirt was retired by the club.

Four years later he returns to try and revive their fortunes in League Two.

The two clubs agreed on compensation at the start of this week, with Lester already having signalled his desire to make his senior managerial debut with Chesterfield.

He pipped fellow fan favourite Kevin Davies to the job, along with experienced campaigners like Martin Allen.

Lester will take charge for the first time on Saturday when Cheltenham visit the Proact Stadium.