International football set for a return to the Proact

Chesterfield FC’s Proact Stadium has been chosen to host more international football.

The Derbyshire Times believes that the FA are planning to bring youth internationals back to the Spireites’ home for the first time since March 2016.

England v Slovenia Fsns fill the stand at Proact Stadium Picture by Dean Atkins

England U17s were 3-1 winners over Turkey that night, in a qualifier for last year’s European Championships in Azerbaijan.

Last September a national newspaper claimed that an England U21s fixture was ‘moved’ from the Proact because the FA were concerned about controversy over then-Spireites striker Ched Evans.

At the time Chesterfield CEO Chris Turner insisted the club enjoyed a positive working relationship with the FA and expected future international games to be held at the stadium.

And an FA spokesman agreed, saying the Proact’s close proximity to St George’s Park made it a perfect location that they’d hope to revisit.

The imminent return of youth international fixtures will undoubtedly delight Proact chiefs.

England U17s took on Slovenia in Chesterfield back in 2015 and the stadium was used as a venue for the 2014 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship finals.

The 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship will take place in England, at venues across the Midlands.