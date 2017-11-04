Search

Injury still giving Lee trouble, admits boss

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League Two, Chesterfield Town v Carlisle United, Proact Stadium, 28/10/17, K.O 3pm Chesterfield's keeper Tommy Lee is beaten by Carlisle's Richie Bennett Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594
Chesterfield manager Jack Lester has admitted that his goalkeeper is still struggling with injury.

Speaking after today’s FA Cup defeat at Bradford City, Lester revealed that Tommy Lee had missed out because his shoulder was ‘too sore.’

And the news that the stopper is still suffering with the joint, will be worrying for Spireites fans.

Lee missed the entire 2016/17 campaign and needed multiple surgeries on an injury that occured towards the end of the 2015/16 season.

He made his return in the summer and then rejoined competitive action midway through August.

A cut knee then disrupted his season and saw him miss fixtures before coming back last week against Carlisle.

But Joe Anyon was back in goal today at Valley Parade, where Town lost 2-0.

Chesterfield were missing Robbie Weir from the centre of midfield, Lester saying the Northern Irishman had a couple of knocks and hadn’t trained all week.

And they lost Matt Briggs to a groin injury.