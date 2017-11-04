Injury still giving Lee trouble, admits boss

Chesterfield manager Jack Lester has admitted that his goalkeeper is still struggling with injury.

Speaking after today’s FA Cup defeat at Bradford City, Lester revealed that Tommy Lee had missed out because his shoulder was ‘too sore.’

And the news that the stopper is still suffering with the joint, will be worrying for Spireites fans.

Lee missed the entire 2016/17 campaign and needed multiple surgeries on an injury that occured towards the end of the 2015/16 season.

He made his return in the summer and then rejoined competitive action midway through August.

A cut knee then disrupted his season and saw him miss fixtures before coming back last week against Carlisle.

But Joe Anyon was back in goal today at Valley Parade, where Town lost 2-0.

Chesterfield were missing Robbie Weir from the centre of midfield, Lester saying the Northern Irishman had a couple of knocks and hadn’t trained all week.

And they lost Matt Briggs to a groin injury.