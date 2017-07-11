Search

IN PICTURES: Spireites prepare for Benfica B test in Portugal

Chesterfield arrive at Complexo Desportivo

Chesterfield arrive at Complexo Desportivo

0
Have your say

Chesterfield are in action tonight in Portugal, taking on Benfica B at Vila Real de Santo Antonio.

Striker Chris O’Grady will see his first taste of game time for Town at Complexo Desportivo.