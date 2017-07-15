Search

IN PICTURES: Old rivals Town and Boro prepare for reunion

Ian Evatt and Steve Eyre at Complexo Desportivo

Chesterfield and Middlesbrough will meet at 6.30pm tonight for a 1997 FA Cup semi-final reunion.

The two sides will do battle in a pre-season friendly in Vila Real de Santo Antonio.