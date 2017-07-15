Search

IN PICTURES: Chesterfield lose out to Boro in Portugal

Middlesbrough's Cristhian Stuani opens the scoring against Chesterfield

Chesterfield were beaten 2-0 tonight in Portugal by Middlesbrough.

The Championship outfit scored in both halves through Cristhian Stuani and Patrick Bamford.