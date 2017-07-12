Search

IN PICTURES: Chesterfield battle in the heat against Benfica B

Town fans in Vila Real de Santo Antonio

Chesterfield, roared on by a travelling support of six intrepid Spireites fans, battled to a 0-0 draw with Benfica B last night.

Here’s some of the action from Complexo Desportivo in Vila Real de Santo Antonio.