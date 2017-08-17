‘I’ve been in plenty of rots at this football club – this isn’t one of them’

Tommy Lee says the Chesterfield players can’t wait to go out and pick up their first points of the season on Saturday at the Proact.

The goalkeeper, who came through his first 90 minutes since the 2015/16 season in a friendly against Handsworth on Tuesday, insists there’s no need to panic after two defeats in League Two.

His take on the opening pair of league games is that Chesterfield can take positives from both.

He pointed in particular to the sending off of Scott Wiseman, a red card that has since been rescinded, in the 2-0 defeat by Notts County.

“I don’t want to stand here and give it the old positive cliches but the first game against Grimsby we’re back in the game (at 2-1),” he said.

“Then a poor goal to give away, 3-1, we get beat.

“Ten minutes to go at 2-1 I’m pretty sure we’d have got an equaliser.

“And the red card on Saturday – it’s a difficult job being a referee but I think everyone in the stadium other than the referee thought it was nothing.

“He gets sent off and it costs us the game because we had our backs against the wall.

“There’s a lot of work to do but there’s definitely positives.”

When asked if Town needed to go out and stop the rot this Saturday against Port Vale he was very clear that there’s no crisis.

“I wouldn’t call it a rot just yet, I’ve been in plenty of rots at this football club and losing the first two league games is not a rot,” he said.

“We do need to turn it round and it’s a fantastic opportunity to do that against Port Vale.

“The lads are champing at the bit.”