Humphreys waits on Ched Evans but Angel is ‘in contention’

While Chesterfield fans wait to find out who their new manager will be, the man currently in charge waits on the fitness of Ched Evans.

The Spireites caretaker boss Ritchie Humphreys has been looking after first team affairs all week and is preparing for the first and possibly last League One game of his stint.

Humphreys’ side were beaten 4-0 by League Two Luton Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night when he was without the services of striker Ched Evans.

But he hopes the Welshman will be fit to face the Sky Blues tomorrow.

Speaking yesterday afternoon he said: “Ched was one of the ones who got a knock at the weekend, so he’s trained this morning, we’ll see how he is after that and hopefully he’ll be available to play.”

And unlike Danny Wilson, who lost his job last Saturday, Humphreys might also have the luxury of being able to select Angel Martinez.

The Spaniard, whose last league action came in August 2015 before a serious knee injury, returned to the bench on Tuesday.

Humphreys says the midfielder, who has played in the Derbyshire Cup and reserve games recently. is getting closer to a full comeback.

“He still needs more minutes, he’s trained well again this morning,” he said.

“Putting him on the bench on Tuesday was great for him, it’s been a long road for Angel.

“I haven’t decided at the moment on the 11 or the subs for the weekend but he’s definitely in contention.”

Supporters might hope for a ‘caretaker effect’ when Humphreys leads his men out tomorrow, but the 39-year-old just wants a positive outcome.

“I can’t really think about that, I’ve just been focused on the players, getting them prepared as best I can to go into this game in a positive frame of mind.

“They know the importance of the situation, they know we’ve got 20 games to go, we’ve already spoken about it and it starts with this one.