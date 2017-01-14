Humphreys delighted with Chesterfield display in win over Coventry

Chesterfield caretaker manager Ritchie Humphreys said his players gave everything he wanted in today’s vital victory over Coventry City.

The basement battle was decided by Dan Gardner’s 77th minute wondergoal, a rasping 25-yard drive that hit the top corner and gave Town a first win in five.

It was also the first time the side had found the net in five outings.

Humphreys admitted it was a hugely important strike.

“It was so cagey, such a tense affair the whole game,” he said.

“As a manager you can’t really teach Dan Gardner to put that in the top corner like he did.

“That’s the difference between the teams today, we got that excellent bit of skill and good bit of fortune.”

Chesterfield put two up front and handed a relative free role to Jay O’Shea and at times had the Sky Blues on the back foot.

Humphreys said their effort levels were pleasing for the duration and the result was a lift for everyone at the Proact.

“From start to finish we were high tempo, we tried to break them down and get our flair players on the ball as soon as possible.

“In the first half the final ball wasn’t quite what the lads were after.

“But in the second half and throughout the game they were resolute, hard working, running hard, chasing lost causes.

“As a football club we’re just delighted with three points.

“It was all that was available today and we managed to get that. That’s brilliant for us all.”

His first league game in charge of the Spireites is also likely to be his last.

Town are hoping to appoint a new permanent boss on Monday and the favourite to get the job, Gary Caldwell, was in the ground to witness the performance.

Whoever the new man is, he’s now taking over a side buoyed by a big win.

“All we could do today was get a victory to give us more points,” said Humphreys.

“The next person in charge will have no doubt seen some of our games and will have their own thoughts and processes.

“If Matt and I can help out, we want the best for all the players.

“The best we could do was get three points.

“Some terrific performances and three points, that was the platform and we delivered that.”

Humphreys cut an animated figure on the touchline throughout the game and admits it was an enjoyable afternoon.

“It’s the passion of being a footballer, knowing the game, being in it a long time, you play to win, for that feeling of when the final whistle goes, when the ball hits the net, that elation - you can’t ever replicate that,” he said.

“For me to be on the touchline today and leading the team, it’s a great experience.

“It’s different to playing but I enjoyed the experience.”