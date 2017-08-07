Hill appearance in training provokes response from Spireites defender

Have your say

The sight of former Rangers and QPR centre-half Clint Hill at the Proact on Monday acted as extra motivation for one young Spireite.

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell raised a wry smile when revealing that Laurence Maguire stood out during Hill’s first training session with the squad.

Chesterfield's Laurence Maguire

The 38-year-old, without a club since leaving Rangers in the summer, contacted Caldwell and asked if he could come and train.

His presence provoked a response from Maguire.

“I think the best player in training would probably tell you it ups people’s intensity and gets people going,” said Caldwell, when asked what impact Hill’s arrival had on his defenders.

“Laurence Maguire was the best player in training.

“I think when a left footed centre-back comes in the building it obviously means I’m either going to stand up to this or I’m going to crumble and allow people to take my place.”

Maguire was taken off early on in the friendly against Rotherham United, having struggled in a left-back position.

But Caldwell has been delighted with the 20-year-old’s efforts since then.

“Since he’s been out of the Rotherham game he’s been fantastic,” said the boss.

“(On Monday) he was even better and that’s what we need. We need to create competition to push people to be better, to fight for their place.”

Hill played 32 times for Rangers last season and scored six goals.

The defender counts Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Stoke, Oldham and Tranmere in his former clubs.

Since his Football League debut in October 1997, Hill has played 550 league games, won the Championship title and won the Championship play-offs.