Higher expectations for more confident Maguire as he signs new deal

Laurence Maguire says he’s going into the 2017/18 season with higher expectations than the ones he carried into the last campaign.

The 20-year-old has just put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the Proact, after making his first team breakthrough last season.

Maguire made 16 appearances for the Spireites and after being sent out on loan to AFC Fylde, started the final seven games.

That experience has left him hungry for more.

“Going into last season I felt like I wanted to be in and around the team, on the bench, going places with the team and trying to get experience from that,” he said.

“This year I have a different mindset, I want to play more games and get more minutes on the pitch.”

And that extended run inthe team, alongside positive encouragement from boss Gary Caldwell, has boosted his confidence levels.

“Last year I felt like I needed to prove myself and try and play some games,” he said.

“I played the last seven games of the season, felt like I did alright and the gaffer was praising me.

“At the end of the season with those games I got a bit more confidence.

“Hopefully I can push on from here and play as many games as I can.”

Maguire, who has been with the club since the tender age of 14, is buoyed by Caldwell’s attitude to youth at the Proact.

A number of teenagers featured in Caldwell’s line-up towards the end of last season.

“I feel like the gaffer is trying to bring youngsters through,” said Maguire.

“Mark Smith is bringing so many good players through.

“It does seem like the club is trying to bring young players through and give them some time on the pitch, which will give them the experience they need.”