Halifax chairman expects Spireites target to leave the Shay

Chesterfield transfer target Jordan Sinnott is expected to leave his current club, FC Halifax.

The chairman of the Shaymen, David Bosomworth, has spoken to the Halifax Courier and confirmed that the midfielder is likely to depart.

Sinnott hit the net 10 times in 44 games last season for the National League North play-off winners.

The Derbyshire Times reported earlier this week that a fee had been agreed between the two clubs.

Bosomworth said: “Jordan is out of contract with us and he’s allowed to speak to other clubs. Our understanding is that a League Two club is in fairly advanced talks with him, although I don’t think there’s anything concrete as yet.

“We’ve made an offer to him but I’m sure the lure of full-time football with a League Two club would be quite appealing for him.

“If I was a betting man, which I’m not, I think it’d be likely he will go.”

Sinnott earned his first team debut under Steve Eyre – current Chesterfield assistant manager – during their time at Huddersfield Town.

Spireites boss Gary Caldwell has confirmed the 23-year-old is someone he’s keen to bring to the Proact, having watched him in the play-offs.