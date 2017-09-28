Guy Branston departs Chesterfield FC ahead of new manager unveiling

Guy Branston has left Chesterfield FC by mutual consent ahead of the club announcing its new first team manager on Friday.

Branston had been in caretaker charge of the last two Spireites matches following Gary Caldwell’s departure as manager.

Both Saturday’s trip to Luton Town and Tuesday night’s home match with Yeovil Town ended in defeat for Chesterfield.

Branston was brought into the club as director of recruitment and development at the back end of last season.

He alongside Caldwell oversaw a big turnover of players in the summer as the Spireites looked to mount a promotion push back to League One.

Director and club secretary Ashley Carson said: “I would like to thank Guy for his service and commitment whilst working for the club and for taking on the role of caretaker manager in our last two games.”

Branston, who joined the Spireites in April, added: “I have loved my time at Chesterfield and would like to wish the club and the new manager success going forward.”

The Spireites remain second from bottom in League Two ahead of the visit of Cheltenham Town to the Proact on Saturday.

Chesterfield will announce their new manager - believed to be club legend Jack Lester - at a press conference on Friday (2.30pm).