Gary Caldwell reveals who will be responsible for goalscoring next season

Gary Caldwell is putting the responsibility for goalscoring on all of his outfield players next season, not just strikers like Chris O’Grady.

The Chesterfield boss sees his 6foot 2ins marquee signing as a frontman who will play a big part in the goals the side needs.

But he’s not solely responsible for putting the ball in the net.

“He’s a striker that will help the team score goals and I put on emphasis on the whole team scoring goals,” he said.

“Likewise I put emphasis on the team stopping goals.”

Last season Kristian Dennis, signed fresh from non-league, led Chesterfield in goals, with 10, while recent addition Gozie Ugwu broke the 20 barrier last term for National League Woking.

O’Grady only hit the net once for loan club Burton Albion last season but is known as a player who holds the ball up and brings others into the attack.

Others who may feature for Town up top include former Everton prospect Delial Brewster and home-grown talent Ricky German.

Caldwell isn’t putting the burden of expectation on any of his frontmen or demanding one of them go out and become top goalscorer.

The Scot, in his first pre-season in charge of the Spireites, added: “We haven’t signed one player that’s going to get us 30-plus goals.

“We’ve signed a number of players who when they play together, will provide the team with goals.

“Chris is one of many players who can do that.”