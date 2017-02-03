Gary Caldwell facing selection headache ahead of Chesterfield v Oldham

Gary Caldwell says he has been faced with a selection headache ahead of Chesterfield’s crunch clash with Oldham.

Spireites added five new faces to the squad this week with Caldwell now looking to find the best way to integrate the new faces into the team.

David Faupala, Liam Grimshaw, Reece Brown and Osman Kakay all joined on loan on deadline day, before defender Sadiq El Fitouri was added to the squad following his release from Manchester United on Thursday.

And Caldwell says he is delighted with the quality he now has at his disposal within his ‘improved squad’.

“The club and I were on the same page and we’re very happy with who we have brought in,” he added.

“I see a lot of quality and I’m looking forward to working with the group going forward.

“It as a controlled deadline day and we are happy with the business we did.

“The players that have come in excite me. The squad is full of quality and energy and they want to show how good they are.

“We felt the moves were right for all parties, and that it was the right thing to do.

“We have used the money wisely and we have a better squad than we had before.

“Against Wimbledon we passed the ball great and had a lot of width. We just couldn’t put the ball in net.

“Picking the team this week has been difficult but that’s a great position for me to be in.”

Caldwell began his Chesterfield managerial career with a promising performance in the 0-0 draw with Wimbledon.

And he is now urging everyone at the club to come together and help claw their way to League One survival.

He added: “The players have been great in training, any opportunity to work and improve is great.

“We look forward to the game tomorrow, we want the fans to come and get behind us with their passion.

“I’d like to think all the players know each game is a must win, every game we play we want to be competitive and win.

“They work hard and it’s going to be a very difficult game.

“If you don’t match teams physically you won’t win. But we we want to play the way we know we can as well.

“It’s time for the whole club to stand up and take responsibility, and to start winning games.”

Spireites are likely to be without Sam Hird through injury, but Tom Anderson is again available for selection.

