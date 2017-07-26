GALLERY: Spireites fans at the Proact for visit of Millers

A crowd of almost 2,500 turned out at the Proact last night for the visit of Rotherham United.
The Millers were 3-1 winners, Chesterfield’s goal coming from new boy and ex Rotherham player Chris O’Grady.
