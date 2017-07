Have your say

Chesterfield and Rotherham United played out a friendly of two very different halves last night at the Proact.

The Millers won 3-1, having gone 2-0 up during a comfortable first half display.

Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; Chesterfield Town v Rotherham United 25/7/2017 KO 7.30pm; ;Proact Stadium copyright picture;Howard Roe;07973 739229 Chesterfield's Connor Dimaio

But the Spireites hit back after the break with a much improved performance, albeit only with a Chris O’Grady goal to show for their efforts.