Chesterfield came within 10 minutes of a first away win since March at Colchester on Tuesday.

In the end Gary Caldwell’s men had to settle for a 1-1 draw on the road.

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Sky Bet League Two; Colchester United v Chesterfield; 12/09/2017 KO 15.00; Weston Homes Community Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Colchester's Kane Vincent-Young holds off Chesterfield's Louis Reed

Louis Reed got the Spireites off the mark with a fine strike before the hosts hit back late on with a deserved goal from Brandon Hanlan.

Town are at home at the Proact on Saturday to Accrington Stanley, who lost in midweek to Grimsby.