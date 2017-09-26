Former Town man called up for Scotland squad

A former Spireites defender is hoping to make his senior international debut next month.

Liam Cooper has been recalled by Scotland, having twice before been in the squad without playing.

The centre-half left the Proact in 2014 to join Leeds United, for whom he’s since made 100 appearances.

His performances this season have evidently impressed Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan, who has called him up for the October games against Slovakia and Slovenia.

Strachan said: “He’s playing well in a winning team and is a big influence, so he deserves to be there.”

Cooper, 26, joined Chesterfield initially on loan in November 2012 before sealing a permanent move in January 2013 and helping them to a League Two title.