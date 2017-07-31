Former Spireite who went AWOL pops up in Libya

Have your say

A former Chesterfield defender who went AWOL last season has reportedly signed for a club in his native country of Libya.

Egyptian football website Kingfut.com has reported that Sadiq El Fitouri has joined Libyan Premier League side Ahli Tripoli.

The 22-year-old’s brief time as a Spireite ended when he apparently walked out on the club towards the end of last season, having only joined in February.

He was a product of Manchester City’s academy who ended up at non-league Salford City, following a two-year break from the game.

At a Salford training session he managed to impress owners Phil Neville and Paul Scholes and despite having made only one senior appearance for the then Evo-Stik Northern Premier side, he was recommended to Manchester United by the Class of 92 legends.

After a week long trial he inked a two-year deal at Old Trafford.

But following his release El Fitouri found himself joining Gary Caldwell’s Chesterfield.

He made two appearances as a Spireite before running into disciplinary issues.