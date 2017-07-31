Former Spireite who went AWOL pops up in Libya

A former Chesterfield defender who went AWOL last season has reportedly signed for a club in his native country of Libya.
Egyptian football website Kingfut.com has reported that Sadiq El Fitouri has joined Libyan Premier League side Ahli Tripoli.
The 22-year-old’s brief time as a Spireite ended when he apparently walked out on the club towards the end of last season, having only joined in February.
He was a product of Manchester City’s academy who ended up at non-league Salford City, following a two-year break from the game.
At a Salford training session he managed to impress owners Phil Neville and Paul Scholes and despite having made only one senior appearance for the then Evo-Stik Northern Premier side, he was recommended to Manchester United by the Class of 92 legends.
After a week long trial he inked a two-year deal at Old Trafford.
But following his release El Fitouri found himself joining Gary Caldwell’s Chesterfield.
He made two appearances as a Spireite before running into disciplinary issues.
