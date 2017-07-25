Former PSG kid on trial at the Proact

Have your say

A former Paris Saint-Germain youth prospect has joined Chesterfield on trial.

Mickaël Latour is a 21-year-old attacking player who was most recently with RCD Espanyol B.

Last season in Segunda División B he made nine appearances, eight of them off the bench.

The Frenchman left PSG in 2014, having played in the UEFA Youth League against the likes of Real Madrid, to join Serie B club Virtus Entella.

He made three appearances in Serie B and one in the Coppa Italia but was released at the end of the season and joined Spanish side RCD Espanyol.

Latour featured in Chesterfield’s 4-0 defeat by Stoke City Under 23s at St George’s Park in Burton on Saturday.

He was joined in the squad by fellow trialist Robbie Weir, a former Tranmere, Burton and Leyton Orient midfielder who is a free agent.