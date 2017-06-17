Former heartbreaker out to gladden Spireites hearts

A man who once thoroughly enjoyed breaking Spireites hearts at the Proact is hoping to gladden them next season.

Jerome Binnom-Williams has fond memories of the Sheffield Road stadium.

Saturday 26th September 2015 brought the left-back’s only senior goal, to date.

He remembers it well.

“It was a good game, a tough game and it was 1-1 at the time,” he said.

“Jimmy (Floyd Hasselbaink, then Burton boss) put me on to try and see if I could change the game and I scored in the last minute.

“It was a great feeling for me.”

It wasn’t such a great moment for the Town faithful.

But Binnom-Williams, who joined Chesterfield on Thursday after his contract at Peterborough United was cancelled by mutual consent, hopes to provide plenty of happy memories for his new supporters.

“Hopefully I can do that for them now,” he said.

“I like to get forward, that’s my game.

“I like to defend as well but most of my game is about getting forward.

“At Peterborough it was the same, I like to play, get up and down the field and get in the box.”

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year deal.