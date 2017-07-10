Follow the Spireites on tour with the DT

Chesterfield are on tour and you can follow all the action with the Derbyshire Times.

Starting tomorrow we’ll be providing coverage of the Spireites in action against Benfica B at Vila Real de Santo Antonio in the Algarve.

We’ll also keep you updated with how training is going as Gary Caldwell puts his new-look side through their paces.

You can get updates and interviews on our Spireites Facebook page by clicking HERE.

And then we’ll be back at the Complexo Desportivo in Vila Real de Santo Antonio for the friendly encounter between Chesterfield and 1997 FA Cup semi-final opponents Middlesbrough on Saturday.