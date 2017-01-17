Follow DT Sport all the way as Spireites name their new boss at noon

Chesterfield FC will unveil their new manager at noon today .. and DT Sport will be there every step of the way.

The new boss faces the big challenge of keeping Spireites in League One this season after taking over from Danny Wilson.

He will be unveiled at a noon press conference and our Chesterfield FC writer Graham Smyth will bring you the very latest from the press conference via our Spireites facebook page and our website.

We will also have full reaction, analysis and interviews as the club begins a new era.

Give us your thoughts on the new manager by emailing sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk