Fitness guru hopes to extend Proact stay

Gareth Piper hopes to extend his Proact stay beyond the initial seven-week deal he signed back in June. The Spireites fitness and conditioning coach would like to remain at the club and continue his long-running working relationship with Gary Caldwell.

“At the minute I need to have that discussion with the manager,” he said.

“He’s obviously very keen for me to stay on board, which I’d love to do.

“He needs to have that discussion with the powers that be to see what is available from that side of things.

I hope that happens so fingers crossed.”

Piper worked with Caldwell at Wigan, where he was a fitness coach for eight and a half years.

He’s enjoying being alongside the Scot once again.

“Our relationship is brilliant in that you can have those tough discussions, we might not agree on something and we can have that conversation and there’s no harm,” he said.